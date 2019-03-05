Ferrari F8 Tributo unveiled in Geneva

Geneva, 5th March 2019 – Ferrari has revealed the F8 Tributo, the new 8-cylinder Berlinetta, at the Geneva Motor Show. The Ferrari F8 Tributo was named in celebration of the best 8-cylinder engine in the world.
With its 720 horsepower, it’s the best-performing V8 ever for a Ferrari not from a limited series, based on a unit that won “International Engine of the Year” for three consecutive years (2016, 2017 and 2018), and that has been recognised as the best engine of the last 20 years.
In addition to these, a tailor-made car is on display: a Portofino with a Pino 18 Green exterior and interiors in ochre historical leather, inspired by classic cars.