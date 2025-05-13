A TOUR AS F50 TURNS 30

The supercar built to celebrate Ferrari’s 50th birthday turns 30 this year. What better way to mark the milestone than an Italian road trip and a warm welcome home to Maranello for some of the 349-unit production run? That’s exactly what owners of the Formula 1-derived roadster recently enjoyed as guests of the Ferrari F50 Legacy Tour – the third such tour hosted by Ferrari following the first edition held in 2023 for the F40 and last year’s GTO Legacy Tour.

Launched at the 1995 Geneva Motor Show, the F50 was ahead of its time in more ways than one. The open-top supercar featured an advanced Cytec Aerospace carbonfibre monocoque, pushrod suspension and a 65° V12 engine derived from the F1-89 Formula 1 car, five valves per cylinder and all. The result was 4.7 litres, 520 cv at a captivating 8000rpm and a top speed of 325km/h.

The F50 also arrived a little ahead of schedule in 1995 – though later examples did roll off the Maranello assembly line during Ferrari’s 50th anniversary year some two years later.