A TOUR AS F50 TURNS 30
The supercar built to celebrate Ferrari’s 50th birthday turns 30 this year. What better way to mark the milestone than an Italian road trip and a warm welcome home to Maranello for some of the 349-unit production run? That’s exactly what owners of the Formula 1-derived roadster recently enjoyed as guests of the Ferrari F50 Legacy Tour – the third such tour hosted by Ferrari following the first edition held in 2023 for the F40 and last year’s GTO Legacy Tour.
Launched at the 1995 Geneva Motor Show, the F50 was ahead of its time in more ways than one. The open-top supercar featured an advanced Cytec Aerospace carbonfibre monocoque, pushrod suspension and a 65° V12 engine derived from the F1-89 Formula 1 car, five valves per cylinder and all. The result was 4.7 litres, 520 cv at a captivating 8000rpm and a top speed of 325km/h.
The F50 also arrived a little ahead of schedule in 1995 – though later examples did roll off the Maranello assembly line during Ferrari’s 50th anniversary year some two years later.
To mark its birthday, guests of the Ferrari F50 Legacy Tour arrived at a luxury resort in Saturnia for a welcome dinner, before setting out the next morning to explore the timeless beauty of Tuscany’s rolling landscapes, the dramatic scenery of Maremma and then enjoy lunch with a commanding view in Porto Santo Stefano – a beautiful port on a promontory extending out into the Tyrrhenian Sea.
The tour followed a route north on day two, giving guests ample opportunity to experience their F50s on the picturesque hillside routes around Siena as they made their way to Florence – the cradle of Renaissance art and culture.
The climatic final day closed in spectacular style. After a morning in the Tuscan-Emillan Apennines and a traditional lunch in Cutigliano, the F50 collective arrived at the Maranello factory where Ferrari’s third supercar had been produced some three decades before. Owners even met Ferrari engineers and designers, learning more about the back-story of these incredible race-bred supercars.
Late in the afternoon, the cavalcade of F50s took to the Fiorano circuit for an iconic parade lap and car display – the very test track where the F50 was originally developed.
Some 30 years since the F50 forever changed the performance-car landscape, the Ferrari F50 Legacy Tour was a fitting way to go full circle.