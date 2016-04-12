Ferrari Design keeps winning awards

A mantra at the Ferrari Design Centre, directed by Flavio Manzoni is that the style of every vehicle produced on the Maranello assembly line is functional and increases performance. Not one component, be it the air intake, or the side or the radiator grille, is designed solely for “beauty”. They must all balance design with the performance that is expected of that model.



Simply put, designing a Ferrari is twice the challenge, because engines that have always been synonymous with innovation and power need an elegant but functional exterior. More and more people are noticing Ferrari’s style. Specialised magazines have often recognised Ferrari’s accomplishments in this field, and other institutes of design are increasingly taking notice.