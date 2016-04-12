Ferrari Design keeps winning awards

A mantra at the Ferrari Design Centre, directed by Flavio Manzoni is that the style of every vehicle produced on the Maranello assembly line is functional and increases performance. Not one component, be it the air intake, or the side or the radiator grille, is designed solely for “beauty”. They must all balance design with the performance that is expected of that model.
Simply put, designing a Ferrari is twice the challenge, because engines that have always been synonymous with innovation and power need an elegant but functional exterior. More and more people are noticing Ferrari’s style. Specialised magazines have often recognised Ferrari’s accomplishments in this field, and other institutes of design are increasingly taking notice.
The most recent award was earned by the 488 GTB, which recently earned Red Dot Design’s Best of the Best award. The FXX K also earned the prestigious IF Gold Award, while the 488 GTB and 488 Spider earned the IF Design Award at the same event.
Ferrari dominated the Red Dot Design Award in 2015: Best of the Best for the FXX K and Red Dot Award for the California T and LaFerrari.
In 2014 the F12berlinetta earned the Compasso d’Oro Award while LaFerrari was recognised as Design of the Year at the AutoDesign Awards.