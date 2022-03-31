When three Ferrari sports racers crossed the finish line side-by-side at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967, few could have imagined that the ripples of victory would still be reverberating over fifty years later.





It became one of the most iconic images in motor sport, and the word Daytona became not just a byword for Ferrari success, but the inspiration for the limited-edition Ferrari Daytona SP3.





The mid-engine 6.5 litre V12 car joined the Icona series in November last year (which is also home to the Monza SP1 and SP2) and is based on the legendary sports racers of the sixties and seventies, including the famous 330 P4 which crossed the Daytona finish line that day in 1967.

