Maranello, a celebration for over 24.000

There was a record turn-out at Ferrari's Family Day 2019, the traditional event at which the company opens its doors to employees and their families and friends. More than 24.000 people were welcomed to the factory in Maranello and the Carrozzeria Scaglietti in Modena by company president John Elkann.

The overarching theme of the day was the SF90 Stradale, Ferrari's first hybrid series. At our facilities, various models of the car are on display, as part of a tour which takes visitors through the design, innovation and exceptional features that earn the Stradale its title as a supercar series. Further details about the SF90 Stradale were also revealed in a series of videos filmed during the various phases of manufacturing; these clips will soon be available to view here: link to the dedicated website.