Born for speed, reborn for beauty

Although various parts of decommissioned Ferrari racing cars have been available to purchase for a while now, a dedicated team in the company’s Centro Stile has set to work re-framing them. The aim is to maximise their sculptural qualities and breathe new life into them, a mission that’s been accomplished by using aluminium and perspex to support them as objects.

“The use of transparent materials and structural elements gives an effect of suspension and lightness to the object in question,” Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni, explains. “This allows it to be contemplated in the essence of its form. This approach is consistent with our way of working in automotive design, where we tend to operate by subtraction rather than adding the superfluous.”

Manzoni and his team are as influenced by product and industrial designers as any of the great car designers, and often bring their knowledge and eclecticism into play on new Ferrari models. But for the Ferrari collectibles range, the work of Japanese designer Shiro Kuramata had a specific impact: his notion of ‘dematerialisation’ was all about giving the idea and the physical object equal prominence.