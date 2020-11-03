Driving a piece of art

‘Driving the new Roma was a pleasure and an intense moment of happiness,” the Belgian began when he stepped out of the car. ‘I even caught myself starting to smile multiple times because the driving experience was just so pure.’

And he kept smiling throughout much of his journey through the land of Barolo, as he sped through vineyards, round bends revealing postcard views, over hills and rises that inspired frescoes like the ones you see around Montelupo Albese and Serralunga d'Alba, down roads that would delight any driver and bring the Roma’s dynamics to the fore. ‘In terms of handling the car handles like a real GT, very powerful and fun, but it’s still perfect for long-distance travel. Being able to drive it in such a beautiful and varied landscape gave me the chance to make the most of its potential, enjoying it in its natural environment. The feature that struck me most was probably the gearbox, the fluidity and rapidity of the gears shifting is out of this world. I've never experienced anything like it before.’