Daytona dreaming

The late 1960s were a time of flux for Ferrari. By the decade’s close, Il Commendatore would sign a deal with Fiat kingpin Gianni Agnelli, achieving much-needed financial stability in exchange for a 40 per cent stake to Fiat, while guaranteeing autonomy for Enzo Ferrari’s beloved Formula One team.

The Company’s presence in sports car racing, over which it had enjoyed dominion for almost 10 years, was also coming to a close. But not before Ferrari racked up one of the greatest victories in its existence.

Rewind to June 1966, and Ford had finally made good on Henry Ford II’s mission statement to “kick Ferrari’s ass” following rancorous takeover talks a few years earlier. The American rout of reigning kings Ferrari – a 1-2-3 for the GT40 at Le Mans and Sebring – must have hurt like hell, although it cost Ford an absolute fortune and was rinsed for all the marketing value the Blue Oval could possibly get.