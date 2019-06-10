The longest day

He was the lead driver of a Ferrari 166 purchased and co-driven by Lord Selsdon of Scotland (known then as Peter Mitchell-Thomson)… yet he ended up driving almost the entire 24 hours. Selsdon’s contribution was a brief 20-minute stint, simply to ensure he was officially recognised as the car’s co-driver. Just two years after being established, Ferrari had won the world’s most famous endurance race.

Chinetti later bought the winning car, and went on to introduce the Ferrari brand to North America. A close friend of Enzo Ferrari, he also set up the famed North American Racing Team, or NART, further underlining his place in Ferrari folklore. And Ferrari itself? Following Chinetti’s breakthrough, the Scuderia has won the Le Mans 24 Hours a total of nine times – including an amazing six consecutive victories between 1960 and 1965.