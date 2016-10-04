The future meets the past

It is a little strange to see them in their red uniforms, somewhat intimidated as they stand beside the great names that have made automotive history at the wheel of a Ferrari.
Perhaps their day will come as well, and they may well all look back on this trip as a highlight of their past and development as drivers.
Antonio Fuoco, Charles Leclerc, Guan Yu Zhou and Giuliano Alesi, four talented individuals enrolled in the Ferrari Driver Academy, spent a morning visiting various parts of the plant, including Machining, Vehicle Assembly and F1 Clienti, before ending their trip with a visit to the Museo Ferrari, currently hosting the Ferraristi Per Sempre exhibit.
As they enjoyed images of Ferrari’s past, the four drivers relived the stories of several extraordinary feats: from Tazio Nuvolari to Jody Scheckter, from Mike Hawthorne to Michael Schumacher, from John Surtees to Kimi Räikkönen and Sebastian Vettel, and the champions who made history racing with full-bodied cars at Le Mans, Daytona, in the Mille Miglia and the Targa Florio.
After this wonderfully inspiring experience, Fuoco, Leclerc, Yu Zhou and Alesi shared their thoughts and dreams for the future in a video of their own.