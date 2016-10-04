The future meets the past

It is a little strange to see them in their red uniforms, somewhat intimidated as they stand beside the great names that have made automotive history at the wheel of a Ferrari.

Perhaps their day will come as well, and they may well all look back on this trip as a highlight of their past and development as drivers.

Antonio Fuoco, Charles Leclerc, Guan Yu Zhou and Giuliano Alesi, four talented individuals enrolled in the Ferrari Driver Academy, spent a morning visiting various parts of the plant, including Machining, Vehicle Assembly and F1 Clienti, before ending their trip with a visit to the Museo Ferrari, currently hosting the Ferraristi Per Sempre exhibit.