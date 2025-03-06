For its Fall/Winter 25-26 collection, the house of the Prancing Horse takes us deep into Ferrari Universe, to the Officina, the beating heart of its creative drive.

Encompassing an artisanal workshop, a centre for study and a design lab, the Officina is a space that epitomizes the history and inherent visuals of Ferrari. It is the realm where everything originates and evolves in a constant dialogue between tradition and innovation.

For Fall Winter 25-26, Creative Director Rocco Iannone uses the concept of the Officina to propel his research into the reinvention of the founding codes of Ferrari aesthetics: rich materials, tactile refinement, visual vibrations, unique tailoring and the sublime metamorphosis of stitches and seams into decorative embellishments.