The 90s category saw the Ferrari F50 emerge victorious. Created to celebrate Ferrari’s 50th anniversary, the 325 km/h F50 was, at the time, the closest thing to a road-going Formula 1 car the company had ever built. It faced the 360 Modena, the 348 Spider and the F355 Berlinetta in the quarter-finals and went on to pass the 360 Modena in the semi-finals to become the third entry in the Hall of Fame.





The fourth entry was the V6 mid-engine Dino 246 GTS, claiming its place in the 1970s category after a thrilling Semi-final with the 308 GTB.





LaFerrari became not only the fan favourite for the 2010s, but also overall favourite for the Hall of Fame. With 794K votes the 2010s was the most popular decade overall (the 90s were a close second with 792K) and LaFerrari claimed 279K of those votes, passing the 458 Speciale in the semi-finals to become the fifth entry in the Hall of Fame.