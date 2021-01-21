Fabienne's Road

During a sporty childhood that included Alpine skiing and time spent in the company of her big brother Raphael and various male cousins, it was Fabienne who usually took the lead in things. ‘I was always being the test pilot, even then,’ she laughs, recalling jumping her sled in wintertime when the group of boys wouldn’t volunteer to go first. ‘Even when we’d be in a restaurant, they’d push me to be the one who spoke to the waiter,’ recalls the 23-year-old. ‘I was always a brave little thing.’

Not being intimidated when surrounded by boys would stand her in good stead when she became a racing driver, a world dominated by men. She started off in karting. Originally there just to watch Raphael whizz around a track at an amusement park in Ticino, the Italian part of Switzerland, at the end of the afternoon she pleaded to have a go herself. Dad gave way. She was instantly smitten. Her love affair with racing began that very day, just before turning seven.