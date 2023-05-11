F355 Berlinetta: The best in the world

But where the 348’s dramatic side strakes and slatted rear lights reference the ’80s excess of the Testarossa, the F355 Berlinetta returns to a more classical style with elegant twin air inlets in the flanks and quad taillights much like the 308, Ferrari’s original mid-engined V8.

Step over its wide sill and the F355 Berlinetta is surprisingly spacious inside for a supercar that measures just 4250mm from nose-to-tail and stands only 1170mm tall, but this is very much a driver-centric cabin – Connolly leather seats are set low on the floor (composite racing seats were optional), cowled instruments are crisp as a pin-sharp photo and gears shifts are via a steel lever topped with a tactile alloy ball.

Beneath the bodywork, a steel semi-monocoque provides the core of the structure, with a tubular subframe cradling suspension at the front and powertrain at the rear.

And what a powertrain it is. The 3.5-litre Dino V8 engine features a flat-plane crankshaft, Bosch fuel injection and titanium con-rods to help it soar to 8500rpm, but the real innovation lies with the introduction of five-valve cylinder heads – three valves on the intake side, two for exhaust gasses.