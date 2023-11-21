‘It was an F12tdf,’ says Francesco. ‘I was pleased because there are not many of them around. They are tough to find.’ Francesco knows his cars. His ownership history includes the 488 Pista Spider, the California, and the 458 Speciale A. Plus he knew the showroom, so he went ahead with what was a major purchase.

But, unbeknown to all concerned, the car had been seriously maltreated by its previous owner. ‘When I took it for a service six months later, they found 80 non-official nuts and bolts, and plenty of others that were missing altogether. Plus, there were problems with the engine, the exhaust, all sorts of things.’