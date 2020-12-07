DISCOVERING GARGANO

But it is the untamed landscape of vertiginous white cliffs, isolated beaches and hidden coves that renders Gargano a wild, enchanting place.

So where better to visit aboard a Ferrari Roma, itself widely acclaimed as embodying a timeless, dreamy aesthetic.

The simple wooden pier in the tiny coastal village of Rodi Garganico was the point of departure. Fittingly, a Diomedea sea bird - whose shrieking call is said by local myth to represent the laments of soldiers of ancient Greece for the death of their eponymous leader – flew overhead in welcome.

The journey soon paused in a residential courtyard that featured the characteristic 'a calce' technique of white wall covering, traceable back to those ancient Phoenicians.