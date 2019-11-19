Scuderia Ferrari wins the Tasman Cup

The Tasman Cup, held between January and February, involved Formula 1 cars from previous seasons or modified Formula 2 single-seaters whose engine capacity was increased to 2.5 litres. It was a major occasion for the teams, as it allowed them to sell cars, engines and spare parts to private drivers. The Tasman Cup was held in New Zealand and Australia and was named after the Tasman Sea that divides the two countries; it consisted of four trials in one country and three in the other, on permanent circuits and city tracks.

Amon won two races and almost gained the final victory in 1968, and was considered the favourite for 1969. He raced in a Ferrari Dino 246 Tasmania, 246T/69 series, with a 4-valve-per-cylinder V6 engine producing 290 horsepower. The car was a modified 166 Dino F2, with displacement increased to 2,404 cubic centimetres.