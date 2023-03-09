Dino 208 GT4: The world's smallest V8

The next Dino was the controversial and innovative 308 GT4, launched at the 1973 Paris motor show. It was a totally new sort of mid-engined Ferrari. After 20 years of exclusively collaborating with Pininfarina, Ferrari turned to its great Italian design rival, Bertone. It was a Ferrari – or rather, a Dino – of totally different style and a bold new lay-out. In place of the curvaceous elegance of Pininfarina, the Bertone-designed GT4 was spectacularly wedge shaped: a blend of sharp edges, flat surfaces and small overhangs. It was eye catching, if controversial.

Just as extraordinary, it had back seats – although they were small. It was Ferrari’s first mid-engined 2+2 and at just 4.3 metres long, a masterful feat of mid-engined packaging. (The rear seats were usable when the front seats were adjusted forwards.)

It also used Ferrari’s first production V8, a 90-degree 2926 cc unit that produced 255 CV at 7700 rpm. To help packaging, it was mounted transversely.

Two years later, the V8 engine would be fitted to the two-seater (Pininfarina-designed) 308 GTB. That car, unlike the contemporary GT4, was officially badged a Ferrari. The Dino name was dropped at the end of 1976, and the GT4 officially became a Ferrari until production ceased in 1980, when it was replaced by the Mondial 2+2.