Daytona Rekindles the Passion

Five overall victories and 16 class triumphs contribute to Daytona’s roll of honour for the Maranello-based manufacturer. The most iconic? Undoubtedly that of the Ferrari 330 P3/P4 driven by Lorenzo Bandini and Chris Amon in 1967, the very same year of the legendary side-by-side parade finish completed by the 330 P4 of Mike Parkes and Ludovico Scarfiotti, and the 412 P of Pedro Rodriguez and Jean Guichet, coming second and third at the chequered flag.

This year the Prancing Horse will bring no fewer than five Ferrari 296 GT3s and seven official drivers into the Daytona International Speedway spotlight in the series-derived classes. In GTD Pro, the Risi Competizione team relies on Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon – specialists in stateside racing as well as winners of the Endurance Cup in 2022 – alongside Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, crowned – together with Antonio Giovinazzi – the ‘kings’ of the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.