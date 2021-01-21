Ready for action

The grandstands at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida, USA, are one of the most spectacular man-made amphitheatres in the world. Over 100,000 seats look down upon the famous oval and its demanding infield track, the structure so vast – at nearly one mile long – that its design compensates for the curvature of the Earth.

To come as a fan to this evocative circuit is truly special, to be one of the talented professionals competing for victory on track even more so. But you don’t have to be a factory Ferrari driver at the world-famous Rolex 24 at Daytona to take to this revered circuit in a Prancing Horse race car…