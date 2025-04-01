Levi, best known as home to Finland’s largest ski resort, recently hosted the Ferrari Corso Pilota On-Ice course, an exclusive two-day driving school where guests pushed the Ferrari 296 GTB, Purosangue and even the 296 Challenge racecar to their limits on a frozen lake.

Le Mans class winner Toni Vilander, one of the Ferrari-certified instructors, provided one-on-one coaching and helped design the ice-track layouts.

‘Levi gives us plenty of space to create multiple tracks, with the longest stretching for about five kilometres,’ explains Vilander. ‘With studded tyres, cars can hit more than 150 km/h here, but we also have smaller areas to practise drifting, braking and car control in a fun way.’

The guests' experience began with a relaxed evening enjoying a meal and an informal briefing on winter driving techniques — everything from the correct seating position and steering methods to managing weight transfer and ideal driving lines was covered. The next morning after breakfast, the group of 24 split into three groups, each assigned two instructors, and headed to the Ice Track.