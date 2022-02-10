Clients who wish to share in this special treat will be able to choose from a collection of five Tailor Made trim packages, applicable to the five newest models in the Prancing Horse’s lineup: the 812 Competizione, 812 Competizione A, SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider and the 296 GTB.

Inspired by the colours of the most beautiful Italian cities and regions where Cavalcades have taken place – Capri, Rome, Sicily and Tuscany, amongst others – clients can select from a palette of Argento Siracusa, Blu Capri, Verde Volterra, Bianco Courmayeur and Rosso Taormina.