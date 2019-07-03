The power of colours

Colour, then, often constitutes an idea, an expectation. Certain colours become synonymous with the object that wears them, to the point that it’s difficult to imagine the objects in another hue. The yellow pencil is, in our minds, more of a pencil than any other, even to the point of convincing us that they sharpen better than a green pencil. Sometimes it simply depends upon which arrives first. In 1998 Apple's first iMac represented the design avantgarde, thus its translucent and bright colour tones were new too. The iMac was known for its unnatural, iridescent colour tones: hard stone, brilliant mandarin, enamalled green.

Plus a deep blue that Apple named ‘Bondi Blue’ after the sea at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. When everyone began to make coloured computers, Apple, in order again to stand out, focused instead on minimalism: all-white, black, silver. In a similar way, in 1845 Charles Lewis Tiffany, the famous New York jeweller, chose a shade of turquoise for his catalogue covers. From that moment it became distinctive for the brand.

Although it is the colour of the egg of the American Blackbird, the choice harked back to the habit common amongst Victorian brides to give their domestic staff a present of a brooch containing a turquoise stone. Something similar happened with automobiles. For almost a century the colour red has been synonymous with both speed and sporting pride.