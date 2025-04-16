The Ace of Clubs

Tucked high in the hills east of Marseille, Le Castellet has long hosted the very latest Ferrari GT racing cars at competitive events. But in early April, 14 eclectic Ferrari GT models converged on the famous Formula One circuit in a meeting of past and present.

Iconic Ferrari models lapping the track included the 360 GTC, 458 GTE and 488 GT Modificata, their drivers drawn to the south of France not to race, but to simply enjoy round two of the Ferrari Club Competizioni GT calendar.

Launched in 2019, Club Competizioni GT was conceived to bring together Ferrari production-based endurance racers from the last 30 years. Then as now, the founding ethos was strictly non-competitive, freeing drivers to experience the maximum potential of Ferrari racing cars on some of the world’s most prestigious racetracks.