The Ace of Clubs
Tucked high in the hills east of Marseille, Le Castellet has long hosted the very latest Ferrari GT racing cars at competitive events. But in early April, 14 eclectic Ferrari GT models converged on the famous Formula One circuit in a meeting of past and present.
Iconic Ferrari models lapping the track included the 360 GTC, 458 GTE and 488 GT Modificata, their drivers drawn to the south of France not to race, but to simply enjoy round two of the Ferrari Club Competizioni GT calendar.
Launched in 2019, Club Competizioni GT was conceived to bring together Ferrari production-based endurance racers from the last 30 years. Then as now, the founding ethos was strictly non-competitive, freeing drivers to experience the maximum potential of Ferrari racing cars on some of the world’s most prestigious racetracks.
Six years on, the exclusive calendar continues to go from strength to strength, and welcomes 14 eligible models that range from 1989’s F50 GT right through to today’s 296 GT3. Front-engined V12 models are also eligible, notably the 550 GTS and 575 GT that contested GT championships at the turn of the millennium.
Two distinct calendars run in parallel. The 2025 International Calendar began in March and extends to October, taking in eight iconic venues including Fuji, Miami, Le Castellet and Finali Mondiali, the end-of-season Ferrari celebration this year held at Mugello.
A five-event calendar dedicated purely to the US, meanwhile, also began in March at Sonoma and closes this September at Laguna Seca.
At Le Castellet, as usual, the build-up began long before drivers started to explore the challenging 15-turn layout. Ahead of the weekend, all were provided with video tutorials that included onboard laps of the circuit and tips from professional drivers to help with preparations. Once at the circuit, drivers took a guided tour with an official Ferrari driver, again helping to learn the layout and understand the optimal racing line.
While Ferrari organises Club Competizioni GT events, drivers are given maximum flexibility to approach the event as they wish. At Le Castellet, all were supported by their own teams and mechanics, and brought their own driver coaches and telemetry – although official Ferrari Endurance drivers were also on hand to provide expert guidance, as is always the case at International Events. For cars fitted with two seats, passengers were also able to come along for the ride.
Some drivers simply want to experience the thrill of driving a Ferrari GT racing car from the past on the track, others are contesting another race series and want to sharpen their skills ahead of an upcoming round.
At some events, such as Finali Mondiali, Club Competizioni GT forms part of a wider programme. Others, like Le Castellet, stand alone over a two- or three-day weekend. All are structured to ensure maximum track time.
At Le Castellet, track activities extended over the Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of heritage and modern racecars lapping the 5.8km-long racetrack famous for its distinctive blue and red run-off areas. Sessions were held from 9am to 1pm and then continued after lunch to 5pm over two glorious days.
As the weekend progressed, so drivers were able to perfect their set-ups, as well as their driving – the flat-out run down the Mistral Straight into the fast right-hand Signes proved as exhilarating as it did challenging.
Club Competizioni GT’s appeal extends beyond the racetrack, however, and Le Castellet was no exception with its exclusive hospitality area and delicious gourmet lunches. Guests even enjoyed a friendly race followed by a barbecue dinner at Karting Circuit Paul Ricard on the racetrack’s doorstep. It was the perfect way to wind down during two unforgettable days on track.