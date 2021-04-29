Live on track

The Mugello race track in Italy is used to putting on a heart-pumping show, including as the venue for Ferrari’s 1000th Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2020. But this past week it delivered an adrenaline-packed spectacle of another nature, as the backdrop for a spectacular performance by superstar techno DJ Charlotte de Witte.

Not that Ferrari wasn’t present. The Belgian artist performed a 90-minute live set, during which time an SF90 Stradale took to the demanding Tuscan race track. And while the performance of the 1000cv Prancing Horse around the demanding circuit was truly special, the sight of it passing – in close proximity and at high speed – the DJ booth of de Witte on the main straight was unprecedented.