Leclerc gets a taste of Maranello fashion
On May 21th, in his hometown of Monte Carlo, Charles Leclerc presented the first-ever ‘Leclerc x Ferrari’ capsule, designed by Ferrari Creative Director Rocco Iannone and his team with input from the driver. The capsule represents a natural evolution of the Ferrari Cabinet concept, which debuted in the Spring/Summer 2025 Collection, embodying the core elements and identifying codes of the Ferrari universe, from sleek lines to an emotional use of colour, innovative materials and custom finishes.
Featuring ready to wear and accessories, the capsule offers a glimpse into Charles’s daily life: not just his professional attire, but also his personal style for off-track moments, from travel to leisure. Each piece reflects the energy, passion, and zest for life of a young, dynamic individual who favours a relaxed, smart-casual aesthetic, defined by unique graphics and details that echo his identity as a Formula 1 driver.
Versatile and functional, the staple pieces of Charles’s wardrobe include sweatshirts and t-shirts with racing customizations, parkas and cotton trousers with large carry-all pockets, driver suits, and tops made from technical yarns with 2D stitches and a relief effect that plays on the letter ‘L’ as an initial. Denim, a hallmark material of Ferrari’s style, is offered in a light, washed version – also enhanced with the signature Check 7X7 quilting – and a variant characterized by irregular colour splashes achieved through immersion dyeing.
“I really enjoyed collaborating on this capsule collection with Rocco and his team,” declared Leclerc, who on May 25th placed second in his home Monaco Grand Prix. “It was a unique opportunity for me to explore my creativity in a new way, beyond racing. I loved learning about all the details that go into conceptualizing, designing and bringing a fashion line to life. This collection perfectly captures my style and the strong bond I have with Ferrari. What I value most is the flexibility and ease of a wardrobe designed for movement and comfort, all while maintaining a bold and distinctive feel.”
Rocco Iannone, too, was enthusiastic about the results of the collaboration: “This wardrobe is the perfect fusion of aesthetics, design, and functionality, encapsulating both Charles’s unique spirit and the essence of Ferrari. Together, we’ve crafted a sporty, contemporary look.”
The capsule also features zesty accessories. The lineup includes driver gloves, shielding sunglasses emblazoned with the Prancing Horse emblem, baseball caps, hybrid sneakers with double hiking lacing and – of course – the iconic Nello the Ferrari Tool Case bag, inspired by mechanics’ toolboxes and embellished with metal bolts and a fringe reminiscent of the Prancing Horse’s mane.
Leclerc’s first fashion foray was presented via a seductive and dynamic catwalk, held on the afternoon of May 21th at Nikki Beach Monte Carlo. The event location, situated atop Monaco’s iconic Fairmont Hotel, hosted VIPs and Ferrari executives, including Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna, who enjoyed the show in a sophisticated yet relaxed ambiance. The launch visuals – shot by photographer Michael Bailey-Gates – star Charles Leclerc against the beautiful backdrop of his hometown, Monte Carlo, captured in a bright and relaxed atmosphere that inspires the collection’s palette of warm and fresh tones such as beige, light blue, white, and navy blue. Two-tone red and white accents appear on the Monegasque flag featured on a special label with the ‘Ferrari x Charles Leclerc’ logo.
The capsule is already available online at Ferrari.com and in boutiques in Maranello, Milan, Rome and Miami, as well the temporary store at the Fairmont Hotel in Monte Carlo.