Leclerc gets a taste of Maranello fashion

Versatile and functional, the staple pieces of Charles’s wardrobe include sweatshirts and t-shirts with racing customizations, parkas and cotton trousers with large carry-all pockets, driver suits, and tops made from technical yarns with 2D stitches and a relief effect that plays on the letter ‘L’ as an initial. Denim, a hallmark material of Ferrari’s style, is offered in a light, washed version – also enhanced with the signature Check 7X7 quilting – and a variant characterized by irregular colour splashes achieved through immersion dyeing.

“I really enjoyed collaborating on this capsule collection with Rocco and his team,” declared Leclerc, who on May 25th placed second in his home Monaco Grand Prix. “It was a unique opportunity for me to explore my creativity in a new way, beyond racing. I loved learning about all the details that go into conceptualizing, designing and bringing a fashion line to life. This collection perfectly captures my style and the strong bond I have with Ferrari. What I value most is the flexibility and ease of a wardrobe designed for movement and comfort, all while maintaining a bold and distinctive feel.”

Rocco Iannone, too, was enthusiastic about the results of the collaboration: “This wardrobe is the perfect fusion of aesthetics, design, and functionality, encapsulating both Charles’s unique spirit and the essence of Ferrari. Together, we’ve crafted a sporty, contemporary look.”