Bringing Ferrari style to e-racing gamers

For years, gamers have been able to compete virtually in the latest Ferrari models, perfectly depicted in digital form. Whatever your choice of console or game, there will be a garage full of the Scuderia’s finest to drive and race. Naturally, Ferrari is the brand of choice for many gamers.



The masterminds behind the games often work closely with the Ferrari design and engineering teams, to make sure the cars are prefect recreations of the real thing. Design is faithful to reality and they handle with the same peerless characteristics of a physical Ferrari. Gamers have never had it so good. Now, Ferrari is making the experience of e-racing even more authentic with a new gaming headset, called the T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition. Developed by Thrustmaster, it has been modelled on the headsets used by the pit crews in F1 and GT racing.