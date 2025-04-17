Bloodlines: Special-Series V8s

2003: Challenge Stradale

The Challenge Stradale was first in the motorsport-inspired V8 series, bridging the gap between the 360 Modena and racing models in the Ferrari Challenge and FIA GT series. It also captured some of the raw driver appeal of another mid-engined V8 – the F40 that launched some 16 years earlier.

Its 3.6-litre V8 combined with the faster shifts of the F1-style paddleshift gearbox and a performance increase to 425 cv. By the standards of today’s turbocharged machines this represented a relatively small 25 cv gain compared with the 360 Modena, but the combined effects of a chassis lowered 15mm on titanium springs, carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes and downforce increased by 50 per cent – all without resorting to extravagant wings – certainly made it count.

Perhaps most striking of all was the overall weight reduction of 110kg – an extraordinary figure for a road car and one that reveals just how uncompromisingly focused the Challenge Stradale truly was. Everything that wasn’t necessary was removed, and even race-style Lexan windows were offered to clients craving the full road-legal racing car experience.