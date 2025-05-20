The Grand Dame of Motorsport

She was known to all as Anì, but her full name, Annie Blanche Marie Soisbault, was one that resonated with an unassailable authentic dignity. One that was destined to then take on aristocratic associations following her marriage to Marquis Philippe de Montaigu, which conferred upon her both title and surname: Marquise Annie Blanche Marie Soisbault de Montaigu. Anì was lovely in her own way. An aristocratic vein that was not at all snobbish was further refined by sporting endeavours that saw her untroubled at the wheel of extraordinarily powerful cars. Very few men, and no women before her, could afford to own those dangerous, costly machines or, above all, to race them. And to think, her first love in the world of sport had been tennis.

Her father, Robert Soisbault (of the Parisian upper middle class and its fifteenth arrondissement, where Annie was born in the shade of the Eiffel Tower on 8 June, 1934) had encouraged her ever since she was a little girl, and she gradually convinced him that he’d been right to do so, by winning no fewer than seven national titles one after the other in various youth categories. Her magic moment at international level came when she was 18 years old, reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon’s Junior Championship. But something was stirring inside her, that inviolable thirst for freedom, from family, for financial independence. In short, for liberté.