An intense year

The launch of the F80 supercar, the inauguration of the revolutionary e-building in Maranello, victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second year running, the F1 Constructors’ title going down to the final race... all of it is celebrated in the new 2024 Yearbook.

Featuring a cover by renowned graphic designer David Pearson and a spectacular new square format measuring 29 cm all round, the latest Yearbook invites readers to a ‘cinematographic’ experience as they pore over extraordinary imagery and relive the incredible stories behind an eventful 2024.