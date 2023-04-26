Almost twins

The very first Ferrari coupé/spider twins were the 275 GTB and 275 GTS, both of which debuted at the 1964 Paris Salon. They shared exactly the same 2,400mm wheelbase, rear-mounted gearbox and all-round independent suspension, providing superbly well-balanced handling.

However, in style and character, the twin souls of coupé and spider were quite different. For its part, the 275 GTB had the daunting task of replacing the 250 GT Lusso, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful berlinettas the world has ever seen. However, the new Pininfarina-designed 275 GTB was arguably every bit as handsome, only intensified when it evolved with a longer nose and then – as the 275 GTB4 – with a torquier four-cam engine.

Design house Pininfarina was also behind the 275 GTS but it created a completely different style for this spider version. Its softer, more sober lines harked back to its forebear, the 250 GT California.