It took just one race, the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship opener in the Bahrain desert, for the Ferrari F1-75 to show the world its intentions as a podium winning machine.
The single-seater’s name is as special as the performance, with the ‘75’ a direct reference to the anniversary of the 125 S, the first true Ferrari that left the Maranello gates on March 12th, 1947.
The SF90 Stradale and the 812 Competizione resplendent in the new Rosso Ferrari F1-75 colour option
That car was, of course, the same dark burgundy that marked the official colour of all Italian racing cars from the beginning of the 20th century. The 125 F1, which raced three years later at the Monaco Grand Prix was the same colour, and red has gone hand-in-hand with Ferrari ever since. As Enzo himself said, “Ask a child to draw a car, and certainly he will draw it red.”
In the early 1990s almost 85% of Ferraris sported red liveries, with the most famous (and popular) being the Rosso Corsa, which is generally considered the definitive Ferrari colour.
The Rosso Ferrari F1-75 colour scheme is now available on all Prancing Horse models
Today, after 75 years of ceaseless innovation Ferrari’s colour palette now includes everything from the bright yellow Giallo Modena to the dark blue of Blu Pozzi and a range of reds in between, including Rosso Imola, Rosso Scuderia, Rosso Dino and of course the new arrival, Rosso Ferrari F1-75.
Part of the Special Equipment programme, the new colour is designed to give discerning Ferrari owners the opportunity to enhance the distinctive character of their car, and is available for every model in the Prancing Horse range.