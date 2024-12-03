Ferrari logo
A Taste of the Cavallino

A new range of culinary gifts offer a tantalising taste of Ferrari’s famed Ristorante Cavallino
Words: Luke Ponsford
Maranello’s legendary Ristorante Cavallino (pictured above) has played a key part in Ferrari’s history since its inception in 1950. To this day the restaurant is still alive with the dreams and successes that inspired Enzo Ferrari’s forward-looking vision, its rooms adorned with a collection of memorabilia and racing rarities from the company’s archives, allowing a unique glimpse into the Ferrari legend to all Prancing Horse fans, enthusiasts and visitors from around the world.

Above, from left: the Cavallino panettone, chocolates, cookies and tableware make for the perfect festive gifts; the Ristorante Cavallino's unique, welcoming interior

And now, in the run-up to the 2024 holiday season, you can give a unique taste of the Ristorante Cavallino to loved ones and friends. The Cavallino’s new range of products have been designed to be given as gifts, or maybe just for treating yourself. There’s a new selection of handmade Peyrano chocolates, artisanal cookies, and exclusive Cavallino tableware on offer, as well as a traditional panettone.

Crafted in the heart of Modena, the classic artisan panettone has been leavened with natural sourdough and double-proofed for over 48 hours. Elegantly presented in a unique designed tin, its soft texture and bold flavour are enhanced by the finest candied fruits. For a festive taste of the Ristorante Cavallino, there can’t be anything better.