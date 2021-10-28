If, like me, you’re lucky enough to live in a beautiful city like Sydney, blessed with a gorgeous coastline, one of the world’s most famous beaches, and close to a UNESCO World Heritage site national park, then you have all the ingredients for a wonderful driving tour.





It’s a beautiful morning in Autumn and as I slide behind the wheel of Maranello’s latest grand tourer I know exactly where I will head first. The symbol of the famous, laid back, Aussie lifestyle, Bondi Beach is where locals go for an after-work surf and swim or for reviving morning walks by the ocean.





I find a convenient parking spot, shut off the Roma and stroll to a beachside café. As the barman brews me a fresh espresso, we talk about the latest Prancing Horse, a rare sight for most locals. After all, mine is one of the very first to be seen out and about on Australian roads.