There are no distinctions here between the different areas, departments and positions: we are all part of this great company, which celebrates its 75th anniversary next year.

Which is why we decided to mix it up a bit for the photographs in the 2021 Yearbook. We selected a series of locations throughout the company and asked our colleagues to pose for us in areas where they wouldn’t necessarily work every day.

Hence, we have engineers in the Paint shop wearing those instantly recognisable red safety overalls, sales staff amongst the marvellous V8s in Engine Assembly, lawyers meeting up in front of the Product Development Centre, people who usually spend their time out on the track instead seen indoors in the Mechanical Machining Area, and so forth.