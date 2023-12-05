A light-filled show

At the end of a season whose high point came with victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a fantastic light show has been created at the Maranello factory. As chairman John Elkann commented, the show is dedicated “to the women and men of Ferrari who make the extraordinary possible, and our worldwide Ferrari family who make our Company unique”.

It is, in the words of the chairman again, “a journey through light, sounds and images that reflects the essence of who we are, celebrates our successes and looks forward towards a brighter future”. Some of the most iconic buildings provide the backdrop to light projections that express the unique nature of a company made up of more than 5,000 people.

Four hundred pieces of equipment bring the show to life. They include moving head lights, projectors and LED light bars, delivering a stage set spanning more than a kilometre. The light experience will be repeated every day until the end-of-year festivities.