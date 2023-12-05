A light-filled show

At the end of a season whose high point came with victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a fantastic light show has been created at the Maranello factory. As chairman John Elkann commented, the show is dedicated “to the women and men of Ferrari who make the extraordinary possible, and our worldwide Ferrari family who make our Company unique”.
It is, in the words of the chairman again, “a journey through light, sounds and images that reflects the essence of who we are, celebrates our successes and looks forward towards a brighter future”. Some of the most iconic buildings provide the backdrop to light projections that express the unique nature of a company made up of more than 5,000 people.
Four hundred pieces of equipment bring the show to life. They include moving head lights, projectors and LED light bars, delivering a stage set spanning more than a kilometre. The light experience will be repeated every day until the end-of-year festivities.
Projected onto the brick arch framing the historic entranceway are videos of some of the models to have passed through it over the years. They include the 125 S, which made its debut here in 1947, and the two 499Ps, which made a triumphant return in June with the winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Continuing along Viale Enzo Ferrari, lit up in red, you come to the former paint shop tower, transformed for the occasion into a large screen emblazoned with the values that the Prancing Horse has always embodied: Individual and Team; Tradition and Innovation; Passion and Achievement.
On subsequent buildings the show commemorates the year’s highlights, displaying the faces of many of the workers who have contributed to each part of the company’s identity: Racing, Sports Cars and Lifestyle.
The Wind Tunnel, designed by Renzo Piano, was chosen to symbolise the technological innovation that permeates every area of company life. The aerodynamic flows created inside the tunnel will be reproduced on its surface by coloured beams, granting an imaginary glimpse into one of the most inaccessible buildings on the campus.
The journey then moves seamlessly on to the next chapter of Ferrari's history, towards the “e-building” that will be inaugurated in June, illuminating it at the centre of the new 100,000 square metre area under construction.
In designing the event, sustainability was a key focus, and the strictest energy-saving standards were followed.