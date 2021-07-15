Although this is the first time Monza will host the World Endurance Championship, the circuit is no stranger to endurance racing. Known as The Temple of Speed, the original Autodromo Nazionale di Monza was built in 1922 as a vast ten-kilometre circuit with the famous high-speed banked oval being introduced in 1954. Today, with its long straights and sweeping fast corners, the modern 5.793 km circuit remains one of the world’s fastest tracks, but it also has a rich tradition of long-distance racing, in particular the event known as the 1000 Kilometres of Monza.



Part of The World Sportscar Championship series (which would be eventually become the FIA World Endurance Championship), Monza’s 1000-kilometre race was one of a stable of famous endurance events, including the Mille Miglia, Spa and Daytona. And in this series, from the 50s to the 70s, the Prancing Horse dominated, winning seven championships between 1953 and 1961 and in the process introducing the world to a stable of iconic and now legendary cars, including the fuel injected Ferrari 330 P3 and the Colombo V12 powered 250 Testa Rossa and 250 GTO (the latter arriving in 1962 to win The International Championship for GT Manufacturers, through to 1964).