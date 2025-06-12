Welcome to Lazise on the eastern shore of Lake Garda. How many V12 Ferraris have made the pilgrimage here, we wonder, in almost eight decades since Enzo Ferrari created the first in 1947?

This classically beautiful environment has an inescapable sense of history, but Ferrari has always understood that history itself is forged anew through constant innovation. And now the 12Cilindri Spider is writing a bold new chapter.

Framed in one of the town’s beautiful piazzas, it looks strikingly futuristic yet timeless. With a roof that can open to the elements in just 14 seconds, it retains a distinct coupé-like profile thanks to its sweeping rear buttresses. The new Verde Toscana and Terra Antica colour scheme mimics the stunning hues of the hills above Lake Garda.