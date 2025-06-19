THE F80 SURPRISES CHARLES AND LEWIS

It was supposed to be a day away from the heat of competition. No telemetry, no silverware, definitely no lap times – just two F1 teammates having a blast on track. But when Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton arrived at Fiorano, their competitive spirit soon bubbled to the surface. Not least because they were testing the new F80 – the all-wheel drive, hybrid supercar inspired by Ferrari’s Le Mans-winning 499P.

Leclerc is first behind the wheel, pulling into the pits to greet his English teammate. ‘Come to be my co-pilot,’ grins Charles in trademark coquettish style. ‘I haven’t pushed yet. I was waiting for you.’ Lewis buckles up in the 1+ cab configuration, intrigued if clearly a little apprehensive.