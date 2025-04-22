A V12 Fit For A King

Pop music sensation Jay Chou, perhaps best known as ‘the King of Mandopop’, masterfully blends R&B, hip-hop, rock, and traditional Chinese music, creating a unique and distinctive musical style. Since entering the industry in 2000 and releasing his newest album /Greatest Works of Art/ in 2022, he has consistently pushed musical boundaries.

But the Taipei-born musician (not to mention actor, writer, director, and philanthropist) is also passionate about cars. Chou starred in the lead role of the cult street-racing film /Initial D/, performed at the Formula 1 Singapore GP and has even owned a LaFerrari Aperta – the special-series drop-top supercar elaborately created to celebrate Ferrari’s 70th anniversary.

The music legend - a friend of the Ferrari family - recently spent two days at Maranello to finalise the design of his new acquisition following inspiring discussions with Flavio Manzoni: a Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, which is set to be infused with his own unique personality into this Ferrari Tailor Made.