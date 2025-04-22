Passion
A V12 Fit For A King
Pop music sensation Jay Chou, perhaps best known as ‘the King of Mandopop’, masterfully blends R&B, hip-hop, rock, and traditional Chinese music, creating a unique and distinctive musical style. Since entering the industry in 2000 and releasing his newest album /Greatest Works of Art/ in 2022, he has consistently pushed musical boundaries.
But the Taipei-born musician (not to mention actor, writer, director, and philanthropist) is also passionate about cars. Chou starred in the lead role of the cult street-racing film /Initial D/, performed at the Formula 1 Singapore GP and has even owned a LaFerrari Aperta – the special-series drop-top supercar elaborately created to celebrate Ferrari’s 70th anniversary.
The music legend - a friend of the Ferrari family - recently spent two days at Maranello to finalise the design of his new acquisition following inspiring discussions with Flavio Manzoni: a Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, which is set to be infused with his own unique personality into this Ferrari Tailor Made.
After hosting two fully packed concerts in Dubai, Jay Chou immediately made his way to Maranello. He shared his experience by saying: ‘I’m thrilled to be able to immerse myself in the spirit of Ferrari through this Tailor Made process. Throughout the design process, I have truly appreciated the brand’s unparalleled craftsmanship, which turns cars into works of art. The collaboratively designed car will also reflect my own unique vision. The entire production process will take about a year.’
Following a highly creative afternoon, the first day ended with a visit to the audio room, where Chou immersed himself in the process of fine-tuning the distinctive sound of Ferrari’s V6, V8 and V12 engines. In his own words, he found the experience ‘captivating’.
‘As a musician, I’ve incorporated the sound of sports car engines into my music, but I never realised just how much care Ferrari puts into perfecting it. It’s incredible!’ he enthused.
Day two got off to a fast start with Jay’s first exclusive test session at the Fiorano circuit, where he had a chat with Ferrari factory Le Mans Hypercar driver Yifei Ye before getting behind the wheel of a 12Cilindri.
The influential musician was then treated to an access-all-areas tour of the Maranello headquarters, including stops at the Classiche department, Museo Ferrari and the vehicle assembly line. Accompanied by Ye, he also enjoyed a closer look at Competizioni GT Racing Division building, , where he took photos with Ferrari F1 race cars of the past to mark the occasion. Finally, he relaxed at Cavallino Restaurant, savouring tasty coffee and soaking in the moment, bringing this delightful journey to a perfect close.
‘The entire experience left me truly in awe,’ commented Chou. ‘I now fully appreciate how Ferrari blends technology, speed, and extraordinary craftsmanship! No wonder so many people around the world are obsessed with Ferrari!’
The specifications of his Tailor Made Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider remain undisclosed, as Jay Chou prefers to unveil the surprise at a later time.
‘In terms of style, it may feature understated luxury, with some retro elements, and perhaps a touch of playful fun,’ he hints, ‘but I’m keeping the details under wraps for now. I’m confident that the finished product will be a pleasant surprise!’