The synergy between the Ferrari F80 and Le Mans-winning 499P is clear, particularly both cars' advanced V6 hybrid powertrains. But while remarkable, the F80's adoption of cutting-edge motorsport technology follows the same formula as the GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari before it. Read on to explore their stories below...

1984: 126 CK Formula 1 car inspires turbocharged GTO

The GTO was first in a line of rarefied supercars that continues with today’s F80. It was born to comply with new Group B racing regulations mandating a minimum of 200 road and race cars be produced, but Formula 1 technology informed its turbocharged V8 powertrain.

With 2.8 litres and twin turbocharging, the GTO – often informally referred to as the 288 GTO by its admirers – produced a fearsome 400 cv with 496 Nm torque.

It launched in 1984, the same year Michele Alboreto and René Arnoux raced the 660 cv Ferrari 126 C4 In Formula 1. But foundations for both the GTO and the 126 C4 were laid three years earlier with the Ferrari 126 CK. Featuring a 1.5-litre V6 engine, it was the first turbocharged Ferrari Formula 1 car in history.