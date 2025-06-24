A tribute like no other

For 30 years, the Mille Miglia represented the ultimate test of driving skill and nerve – a 1000-mile road race that criss-crossed Italy, with the winners taking as little as 10 hours.

A series of tragic accidents ultimately sealed the race’s demise, and the final competitive Mille Miglia was held in 1957. Today the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia honours arguably the most beautiful road race of them all – and allows entrants to experience the route at a rather more sensible pace over five remarkable days.

Taking place from 17-21 June, the sixteenth edition of the event covered 1900km on a figure-of-eight loop stretching south from Brescia to Rome and back.

When guests lined up to receive race numbers and road maps in Desenzano del Garda on Tuesday afternoon, it became clear just how diverse the entry list was. A 1964 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso was the earliest Ferrari to tackle the demanding route, the most recent included a trio of SP3 Daytonas, and every decade between was well represented – from Dino to Testarossa, F40 to Enzo, all made their way out of the scenic town on the southwestern shore of Lake Garda.