Between 1960 and 1965, the Prancing Horse was the team to beat in endurance racing, achieving six straight wins at Le Mans with a bloodline of 250 and Testa Rossa-based sports racing models. It’s a feat that continues to be unmatched to this day.



This year, Ferrari arrives as favourite at the world’s most prestigious endurance race, hoping to take a third consecutive Le Mans victory with the modern descendant of those illustrious models – the 499P.



Below we explore the extraordinary cars, drivers and stories that join the dots between Ferrari’s 1960s golden era and the success of today.