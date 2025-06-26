Ferrari takes its racing heritage to the high seas

Featuring two steering wheels, space for more than eight passengers, over 100 feet of length and the ability to “fly”, Maranello is developing a Ferrari unlike any other. We’re talking about ‘Hypersail’, the marque’s first effort in the world of competitive oceanic yacht racing.

The futuristic yacht project – first announced last summer – was unveiled in Maranello during a special event that featured Italian and foreign press and was hosted by Ferrari Executive Chairman John Elkann, world-renown Italian solo sailor and Hypersail Team Principal Giovanni Soldini, Chief Technology Officer Matteo Lanzavecchia and Marco Ribigini, Team Leader.

Why sailing? Elkann explained: “Because we couldn’t not do it. When one looks at what drives Ferrari, it’s about passion and competence at the service of the impossible.” Adding more detail about the idea behind the project, he said it will broaden Ferrari’s racing identity, by pushing the Prancing Horse into another form of endurance competition. For indeed, oceanic yacht racing is perhaps the ultimate form of endurance: anything can happen, anywhere, at any time of the day or night. There are no safety cars and no pit crews conveniently located nearby to help.