Throughout the 1950s and much of the ’60s, Ferrari was synonymous with some of the most beautiful grand tourers the world had ever seen. In fact, when it came to road cars, the Prancing Horse produced nothing else.

The new Ferrari Amalfi – a V8-powered 2+ coupe that replaces the Roma – recaptures that halcyon era in seductive aluminium bodywork. Evolving the elegant beauty of the Roma, harking back to those timeless grand tourers, the Amalfi’s sleek body is defined by sharp lines, geometric volumes and a clean, contemporary aesthetic that’s all its own – indeed, every exterior body panel is changed versus the Roma.