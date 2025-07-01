Cars
Beauty, redefined
Throughout the 1950s and much of the ’60s, Ferrari was synonymous with some of the most beautiful grand tourers the world had ever seen. In fact, when it came to road cars, the Prancing Horse produced nothing else.
The new Ferrari Amalfi – a V8-powered 2+ coupe that replaces the Roma – recaptures that halcyon era in seductive aluminium bodywork. Evolving the elegant beauty of the Roma, harking back to those timeless grand tourers, the Amalfi’s sleek body is defined by sharp lines, geometric volumes and a clean, contemporary aesthetic that’s all its own – indeed, every exterior body panel is changed versus the Roma.
Ferrari’s Centro Stile design department has painstakingly finessed the details and ensured the aerodynamics do nothing to sully the purity of the body’s lines. Note the more puristic sharknose front and the more technical treatment of both head- and taillights.
Photographed here in the launch colour of Verde Costiera – a brilliant teal green inspired by the glittering waters of the Amalfi coast – and riding on 20-inch alloys, it certainly makes a statement.
Inside, a dual-cockpit layout wraps around both passenger and driver – and integrates an all-new Human Machine Interface. It features three digital displays, with a fully digital instrument binnacle, 10.25-inch horizontal central display, and a passenger display. A new steering wheel also marks a return to physical multi-function controls and starter button. Like the exterior, it’s a cleaner, more contemporary kind of look.
Thanks to its 2+ seating layout and generous space for luggage, the Amalfi also offers plenty of usability – whether for the day-to-day or those special weekends away.
It is also engineered to excite. With a generous 640 cv, the 3.9-litre engine V8 makes 20 cv more than its predecessor but – just like the design – the real magic lies in the details. To increase engine response, the camshafts are a lighter and the turbochargers now spin to 171,000rpm. Exhaust and intake system tuning also results in a more emotive soundtrack, especially at mid- to high revs.
Crucially, this is performance designed to be accessed by all drivers. Ferrari’s most advanced chassis systems ensure the Amalfi is as secure as it is agile, thanks to brake-by-wire with ABS Evo, Side Slip Control 6.1 and the 6D sensor to monitor body movements and respond instantaneously.
Inspired by a glorious back catalogue of grand tourers, resolutely contemporary, the Ferrari Amalfi is beauty redefined.