A Speciale For The Sun

Ferrari has been combining its most driver-centric sports cars with the thrill of open-air motoring since 2008. Now the 296 Speciale A continues the legacy of the Scuderia 16M, 458 Speciale A and 488 Pista Spider to offer engagement and fun like never before.

As with its predecessors, the 296 Speciale A fuses the best of the road-going GTS with the extra attitude of the Ferrari Challenge and 296 GT3 race cars. This time, however, a heavily revised plug-in hybrid powertrain raises the bar, offering the biggest ever power increase between generations.

Performance from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 jumps 37 cv to 700 cv, while the electric motor – neatly integrated between engine and eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox – adds a further 180 cv, a 13 cv increase. The combined 880 cv is some 50 cv more potent than the 296 GTS, not to mention an incredible 160 cv up on the Pista Spider.