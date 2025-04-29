Cars
Special Treatment
Expectations are sky-high for the new Ferrari 296 Speciale, and not only because it promises to inject even more excitement into the 296 GTB, the fun-to-drive benchmark. The new introduction must also pick up where the Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale and 488 Pista left off – special-series icons famous for bridging the divide between racing GT cars and the mid-engined sports cars they were based on.
Reassuringly, the 296 Speciale’s formula remains faithful to their template, with more power, less weight, extra downforce and even sharper handling for an altogether more visceral experience. Crucially, the engineering team dedicated themselves to creating a new benchmark for driving thrills, pushing boundaries like never before.
Naturally motorsport technology transfer is again instrumental. The 296 GT3 and 296 Challenge racecars bring their influence to bear, as do learnings from Formula 1 and the Le Mans-winning 499P.
The twist this time is the introduction of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and plug-in hybrid system. First seen in the 296 GTB, this compact and incredibly potent powertrain has been thoroughly re-engineered for service in the Speciale.
Power rises 37 cv to an incredible 700 cv for the engine alone. The 296 Challenge provides its engine management strategy while a crankshaft lightened some 2.2kg and titanium con-rods derived from the F80 supercar also feature, the latter reducing mass by 35 per cent compared with the steel usually used.
In fact, the engine is a staggering 9kg lighter overall. Partly these savings come from fixed items such as titanium bolts and machined casings, but the lighter reciprocating components – those con-rods and the crankshaft among them – free the V6 engine to be even more responsive.
Then there’s the hybrid system. Output from the axial-flux electric motor packaged between the engine and gearbox increases 13 cv to 180 cv, the extra performance available as the combustion engine spins from 6000 to 8500rpm with the e Manettino set to ‘Qualify’. On racetracks, the control logic even ‘learns’ the layout, adding bursts of boost only where it will prove beneficial.
Gianmaria Fulgenzi, Chief Product Development Officer, is keen to point out that the Speciale is about much more than pure horsepower, however. “It is a full 360-degree approach,” he confirms. So along with the thrill of longitudinal acceleration, he explains how Ferrari engineers have focused on four other key parameters: lateral performance, shifting, braking and sound. Some make the car faster, some make it more fun… and some do both.
Gear changes, for instance, are not only faster than the 296 GTB, they also engage with a brief torque-cut immediately following the shift, for a more direct feeling of engagement. A new single-exit exhaust rounds out a number of changes to create an even more vital sound signature from the muscular V6.
The chassis is lowered 5mm on titanium springs and Multimatic shock absorbers derived from the 296 GT3 race car, helping to reduce maximum roll angle by 13 per cent. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, meanwhile, and the latest ABS Evo braking control software further enhance mechanical grip.
One look at the bodywork suggests a significant increase in downforce, and sure enough the overall total increases by 20 per cent, for a peak of 435kg. Notable highlights include a new aero damper that channels air through the front bumper and out of a sculptural hollow in the bonnet – helping stabilize pitch during heavy braking and acceleration. At the rear, new side wings work together with an active spoiler that features Low Drag, Medium Downforce and High Downforce settings.
A total weight reduction of 60kg has also been achieved, partly thanks to the engine, but also carbonfibre body parts including the bonnet. Inside, carbonfibre sports seats with adjustable back rests contribute a further 5kg saving each, complemented by monolithic carbonfibre door cards inspired by racing.
Added together, the improvements enable the 296 Speciale to lap the Fiorano test track in just 1min 19 seconds – an incredible time some 2.5 seconds faster than even its 488 Pista predecessor.
The Speciale A spider, meanwhile, adds an extra dimension to the experience, with a retractable hardtop that can open or close in just 14 seconds. Clients can choose to drop the roof and enjoy the silence of gliding for up to 25km on electric power alone… or be even more fully immersed in exploiting all 880 cv. No other special-series model has enjoyed a bandwidth like it.
In both coupé and spider derivatives, the 296 Speciale will continue the legacy of their special-series predecessors, bringing the thrill of the racetrack to a new generation of sports car.