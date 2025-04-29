Special Treatment

Expectations are sky-high for the new Ferrari 296 Speciale, and not only because it promises to inject even more excitement into the 296 GTB, the fun-to-drive benchmark. The new introduction must also pick up where the Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale and 488 Pista left off – special-series icons famous for bridging the divide between racing GT cars and the mid-engined sports cars they were based on.

Reassuringly, the 296 Speciale’s formula remains faithful to their template, with more power, less weight, extra downforce and even sharper handling for an altogether more visceral experience. Crucially, the engineering team dedicated themselves to creating a new benchmark for driving thrills, pushing boundaries like never before.

Naturally motorsport technology transfer is again instrumental. The 296 GT3 and 296 Challenge racecars bring their influence to bear, as do learnings from Formula 1 and the Le Mans-winning 499P.