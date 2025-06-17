Before 2020, the closest Custodio Toledo came to racing was at a go-kart track. This year, the software entrepreneur makes his debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, racing a Ferrari 296 GT3 with the Richard Mille AF Corse team. The 55-year-old credits Corso Pilota – Ferrari’s series of two-day driving courses – for his transformation from amateur to multiple race winner. The journey begins in 2019. Having worked hard for almost two decades, Toledo sold the software company he co-founded in his adopted Miami. His reward was a 488 GTB – his first Ferrari.

In October 2020, keen to hone his driving craft, Toledo signed up for the Corso Pilota Sport programme at the Thermal Club, Palm Springs. The two-day course was a beginner’s guide to high-performance driving that included one-on-one instruction, fast laps, car-control practice and an introduction to telemetry. Toledo was hooked.

‘It was my first time driving a Ferrari on track. I was in heaven,’ he reminisces.

Recalling the eye-opening experience from that day in late 2020, he adds: ‘The main takeaway was learning how much you can trust Ferraris at high speed, especially under braking – it really helped me to understand and appreciate what a Ferrari can do.’