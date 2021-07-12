Ferrari Chief Technical Officer Michael Leiters was another person happy to participate in the book. “It is pure, it is the combustion itself. It is not filtered,” he says. “When we talk about emotion in the context of driving, what are we actually talking about? It is the sound an engine makes, and the perceived acceleration. You could create a sound which is beautiful. And you could create a degree of acceleration that is very impressive. But if these two things aren’t in perfect harmony the final result is lacking. So the V12 is the perfect concept, because you have a direct response when you put the pedal to the metal.”



Something similar can be said of the book. In an ever more digital world, a certain strata of client now looks for something that is tangible, beautiful, and intelligent. With its expansive shape, exquisite paper and a carbon-fibre cover, the team behind Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 have created an experience akin to a great film, producing a must-have publication for Monza owners and Ferrari collectors alike.