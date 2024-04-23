70 YEARS OF ENERGY

But when it comes to the Americas, the concept of a Hub is already well established. “North America has a contagious energy. This really is still the land of opportunity,” insists Matteo Torre, President of Ferrari North America since 2017. His remit also includes South America. It is a vibrant market, and a region that got on-board with what is a quintessentially Italian brand way before anyone even knew what a ‘brand’ actually was. There are currently 41 dealers in the United States, four in Canada, and seven in South America.

It was Luigi Chinetti, old friend and confidant of Enzo Ferrari, who first persuaded the company founder that the United States was a place worthy of his attention. Chinetti was a formidable racing driver, and a three-time winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours. But he was also the first official Ferrari importer to the ‘new world’, operating from premises on 11th Avenue in Manhattan.

That was in 1954, though he’d already been selling Ferrari to early adopters in America since the late 1940’s. Soon after came the famed North American Racing Team (N.A.R.T.), whose insignia has a particular resonance to this day. Enzo Ferrari the ‘engineer’ was also a born marketeer, and swiftly appreciated the star power of Hollywood’s new showbiz elite.